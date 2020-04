Williamson County officials on Saturday reported five new cases of COVID-19, the illness associated with the coronavirus.

Health officials Saturday morning said the newest case brings the total in Williamson County to 76.

The total number of confirmed cases include one person who has died, 13 people who have been hospitalized and 26 people who have recovered.

Officials said 58 of the cases are community spread.

