CAMERON COUNTY - Cameron County Confirms First COVID-19 Related Death Cameron County has received confirmation of its first COVID-19 related death of a Cameron County resident on Monday, April 6, 2020. The patient was an 81-year old resident from the Veranda Nursing Home in Harlingen and had been hospitalized at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen. Unfortunately, this is the second COVID-19 related death in the Rio Grande Valley aside from Willacy County.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of this COVID-19 related death” stated Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino, Jr. “Our deepest condolences and thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. In recognizing the severity of this disease and how critical these next few weeks are going to be, Cameron County is determined to do everything in its power to avoid additional loss of lives to COVID-19. It is imperative that every resident does their part to reduce the spread and avoid putting others at risk.”

Cameron County Public Health continues to investigate the COVID-19 outbreak at the Veranda Nursing Home. To date, there have been 11 employees and 11 residents who have tested positive, 10 employees and 10 residents who have tested negative and 39 individuals pending results. The individuals who have tested positive are in isolation, and the employees who have pending results are not working at the facility.

Cameron County Public Health will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they are received. It is important to recognize the importance of following prevention methods and avoid necessary exposure, especially for those over the age of 65 or who have underlying medical conditions.

• Practice physical distancing by keeping your distance 6 feet from others.

• If you are sick, call your doctor and home isolate.

• Do not go outside the home unless it is absolutely necessary.

• Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

• Covering when coughing or sneezing.

• Practice good hygiene practices for everyday prevention measures, including frequent handwashing.

For information on coronavirus, please contact the Cameron County Coronavirus Hotline at (956) 247-3650, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., or refer to the Cameron County Public Health website for more information and updates at http://www.cameroncounty.us/publichealth/index.php/coronavirus/.

Additionally, it is encouraged to visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at https://www.cdc.gov/ for daily updates.

For the official press release from Cameron County click the link http://www.cameroncounty.us/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/COVID-19-Press-Release-_4-6-20_Vers2docx.pdf