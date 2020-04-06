Corpus Christi, TX Headquarters of Goodwill – As the situation around the Coronavirus pandemic continues to evolve and with the Nueces County stay-at-home order going into effect at midnight, Goodwill makes a plea to the public to hold onto those valuable donations of clothing and household items until it can reopen.

Goodwill stores and donation stations have been closed to the public since Monday, March 23rd. Even with the closure, donors are dropping off items, causing donations to be left outside and rummaged through.

“During this crisis, people ransack donations that have been left outside of our closed facilities. When donations are exposed to the elements, it tends to make them unusable. When we get back to normal operations, we welcome the opportunity to thank donors personally, for giving to Goodwill. Until then, we urge donors to hold on to their donations,” said John Owen, President & CEO, Goodwill Industries of South Texas.

In the coming weeks and months, Goodwill’s services will be more critical than ever to help individuals whose employment has been impacted by COVID-19. The revenue generated at Goodwill stores is used to support job seekers across South Texas.