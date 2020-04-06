Looking for a way to honor health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic but don’t know how? St. David’s HealthCare launched a new campaign to help.

St. David’s HealthCare created downloadable posters on its website, both in English and Spanish, for residents to place on their windows to support the area’s doctors, nurses and other health care workers. The signs, part of a campaign called HeroCare, have phrases like "Behind that mask is our hero" and "Want to reunite? Stay home and let them fight!"

In addition to the signs, residents also are encouraged to string lights in the shape of a heart on their homes and businesses as another way to show appreciation, a statement from St. David’s said.

"As we dutifully wash our hands and work from our dining tables and living rooms, enduring social distancing and new grocery habits, these women and men suit up every single day and put themselves on the front lines of the biggest public health emergency of our lifetimes," David Huffstutler, president and chief executive officer for St. David’s HealthCare, said. "HeroCare is a small way for us to say thank you."

Residents can download the posters at https://stdavids.com/covid-19/herocare.dot to download a HeroCare poster or learn more about other ways they can show their support for health care workers.

CORONAVIRUS IN TEXAS: What we know, latest updates