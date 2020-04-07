Hello, dear readers! Hope you all are staying safe at home and only leaving your residences when absolutely necessary. We must all do our part to keep one another safe and healthy. As we’re sure you’re aware of by now, we have not been able to dine out lately, but we were able to work in a couple of outings before the current situation that we’re in began. Don’t fret, we don’t mean to entice you with delicious details and leave you hanging. This particular joint is currently offering curbside pickup. Now, ready for another foodie venture to a locally-owned restaurant? Wonderful!

So, when celebrating International Women’s Day, sometimes all you need are a few of your favorite gal pals aka “soul sisters”, some cheesy appetizers and a nice, juicy, homestyle burger topped with everything! We found that and much more at Marco's Burgers & More, a locally-owned burger dive located in Mission, Texas, where the burgers are made with 100% Fresh Ground Ribeye! We know, right?! We walked in and headed straight towards the counter, as we discussed our thoughts with the ever-so-friendly cashier.

*via face-to-face, a constant flow of verbal exchange*

Gaby & Trisha: “Should we add more fries? Onion Rings? Sweet Potato fries? Oh, you sold out of those? Well, then let’s just add some more fries.”

“Oh, and we’d also like some appetizers. We’re good with those right? Yes? Okay, let’s get one of the grilled chicken burgers, too. You know who doesn’t like the beef. Yeah, but we do, so let’s try a couple of those specialty, meaty burgers.”

As is tradition, before any full course of meal is presented at our table, we make sure to scour the appetizer menu and order a few options. This time we opted for Marco’s queso and chips alongside a basket of fried pickles with Ranch dressing on the side. Yum...queso! After our “snacks” we moved on to the “meat and potatoes” of the meal, featuring the Marco Burger topped with cheese, mushrooms, ham, jalapenos, avocado and BACON!!!

During this time of Social Distancing and Shelter in Place, Marco’s Burgers is offering quite a few options so that you can avoid stressing out about dinner and enjoy your time with your family. Choose from Taco Tuesday family pack includes 20 Ribeye taquitos and four cups of Charro beans with all the fixings (cilantro, onions, grilled onions and limes on the side); or Family Pack specials, ranging from $20 to $35.99, are the: 2 for 20 Panchos (Two full orders of panchos *choice of Ribeye or chicken* topped with beans, cheese, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos and guacamole); Cheeseburger Family Pack (Four cheeseburgers and four side orders of fries); 40-Wing Family Pack *choose two flavors* (includes two large orders of fries).

More thirsty than hungry? How about a Michelada mix and six-pack to go?! Yes, Marco’s Burgers & More is also offering options to take care of your thirst-quenching needs. But remember, in order to have your alcohol-to-go order fulfilled, you must also purchase food.

Marco's Burgers & More is located at 2507 East Griffin Pkwy, Mission, TX 78572. Marco’s Burgers & More is normally opened daily Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m. and on Sundays from 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Please note that hours and services may currently differ due to COVID-19 and Marco’s is currently offering curbside-pickup services. For more information, you can reach them at (956) 585-2588 and follow them on their social media platforms; Facebook: @marcosburgers18, Twitter: @marcosburgers, Instagram: @marcosburgers.

Gaby Jones and Trisha Watts work hand-in-hand with the service industry. Jones is in charge of craft and imported beer for L&F Distributors-South Texas and Watts is a freelance writer specializing in the marketing of the service industry. Each week they will have a new adventure and provide an opinion on multiple locations throughout the Rio Grande Valley. They can be reached at dishin.it.956@gmail.com.