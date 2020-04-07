PHARR- The City of Pharr in collaboration with the Pharr EDC and the Greater Pharr Chamber of Commerce announced that they have launched a Business Impact Survey to measure the impact of COVID-19 on local businesses and the community.

"Our local businesses are the lifeline of our economy, and we rely on our local business community to provide us with goods, services, entertainment, and products that fulfill our needs, feed our families, and enhance our livelihood," said Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez, M.D. "Many of our local businesses are suffering right now due to COVID-19 and although many have adapted to implement the current orders and social distancing initiatives, there are still many who have had to completely shut down their operations or switch to online or other delivery methods," Hernandez continued. "Through this survey, we hope to gauge the needs of our community so that we can work together to assess the impact, prepare for recovery, and plan for the future," he added.

Pharr businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19 are encouraged to fill out the survey here.

The online survey has been sent to local businesses to ensure that the city has an accurate reflection of how businesses are coping, how hard they have been impacted if they have the means to recover and continue operations and to measure others issues that have come up as a result of adjusting business operations.

"Pharr has been proactive since the start of COVID-19, and we have been working closely with our local, state, and federal legislators on all levels, including keeping our local businesses informed of any economic assistance that may be available," stated Victor Perez, Pharr EDC Executive Director. "This is an especially tough situation for many businesses as they have had to change their normal operations, while also tending to the personal and financial impact caused to their employees and business," he added. "As we continue to gather information from our local business leaders, we will be analyzing information and data collected to help guide future policy decisions and relief efforts," said Perez.

City officials are doing all they can to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the community and urge Pharr residents and businesses to heed the guidance of federal, state, and local authorities to continue practice social distancing as we all work to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

"Pharr is a resilient community and we want our residents and businesses to know that we are all in this together, and we will get through this together," added Mayor Hernandez. "We will continue to fight this invisible enemy, while also continuing to fight for more resources, funding, and assistance to ensure that our community remains safe and that our local businesses and economy will continue to thrive," he said.

The City of Pharr will use data collected from the survey to analyze the impacts on the local economy and to continue advocating for more assistance to help local businesses get back to business.