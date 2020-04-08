Four news cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, were reported in Bastrop County on Tuesday, bringing the total positive cases to 15, according to county data.

One of the new cases was from Elgin and the other three are residents who live in the unincorporated areas of the county.

As many as 310 residents have been identified as persons under investigation, meaning they have been diagnosed as having COVID-19 by a health care provider though they have not been tested to confirm the diagnosis, according to the latest county data and officials.

"A medical professional has diagnosed (a person under investigation) as having COVID-19 but it’s not necessary for them to be tested because fortunately it’s likely they will not be hospitalized," Bastrop Mayor Connie Schroeder said in a video message Tuesday. "They are being told to go home, isolate themselves from the other family members, and stay home and treat the symptoms."

Bastrop County announced on Monday that a 58-year-old man from Elgin was the county’s first death associated with COVID-19. As of Tuesday, he was the only reported death linked to the virus in the county.

Last month, the county opened a testing site at Mayfest Park in Bastrop to administer COVID-19 tests. The site is closed to the public and only people who are referred by a doctor are eligible for testing. As of Monday morning, 80 tests had been administered at the site since opening on March 24.

Of the county’s positive coronavirus cases, six people are between the ages of 18 to 40, six are between 41 to 60, and three are over 60. Males make up 47% of the cases and females account for 53%.