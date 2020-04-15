So you’re doing everything right. You’re washing your hands, wearing a face mask while in public and essentially staying home.

But how can you stay safe against the coronavirus when you have to use your vehicle to run essential errands?

We spoke with the Austin-Travis County Emergency Operations Center about vehicle safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

What should residents with essential jobs or essential errands do before getting in their vehicle?

Austin Public Health recommends taking your temperature before leaving the house. If your temperature is over 99.5 degrees, stay home, city officials said.

Keep a bottle of hand sanitizer in your car or with you and make sure to wash your hands before leaving the house.

KidsAndCars.org, a nonprofit organization focused on education about child and pet deaths in vehicles, said drivers should not ride inside a vehicle with someone who has or might have COVID-19, the disease linked to the coronavirus.

What should people do after running an errand or when returning from work?

Consider cleaning and sanitizing your vehicle after every trip, according to KidsAndCars.org. Use disposable gloves to wipe down vehicle surfaces with soapy water and then use a disinfectant, the nonprofit said.

"That way if you need to use your vehicle in case of an emergency, it will be ready to go," KidsAndCars.org’s website says.

City officials said you should use hand sanitizer when getting back into a vehicle, because you likely touched unclean surfaces. Be sure to wash your hands as soon as you return home, especially if you live with other people.

Are there certain parts of a vehicle that should be cleaned more frequently?

If your vehicle is shared, it is good to wipe down commonly touched surfaces such as door handles, arm rests, and the steering wheel, the city said.

Pay special attention to frequently touched surfaces, including:

• Car keys and fobs

• Gear shift

• Seat belts and buckles

• Car seats and booster seats

• Air vents

• Cup holders

• Grab handles

• Head rests

• Seat pockets

• Power ignition button

• Window switches

• Radio console and dials

• GPS, other buttons and any dashboard touch screen

Use a disinfecting wipe when touching surfaces, including:

• Gas pumps and key pads

• Vehicle fuel door and cap

• Parking meters and tollbooths

• Drive-thru ATMs and point-of-sale touch screens

• Public charging stations

• Keep a pen in your vehicle to use at banks and pharmacies, or sanitize the pen that is available

How can people stay safe while using a ride-hailing service or public transportation?

In addition to changing boarding procedures to encourage social distancing, Capital Metro is regularly using disinfectant in buses and vehicles on poles, handrails, armrests, door handles and stop-request buttons, along with routine daily cleaning, transit agency officials said.

But if you are traveling in anything other than your own vehicle, wear a cloth mask, carry hand sanitizer with you, stay 6 feet from others and avoid touching your face, the city said.

Avoid touching surfaces and opt for using a credit or debit card with ride-hailing services instead of cash, according to KidsAndCars.org.

If you can, bring sanitizing wipes to wipe down seat belts, door handles and arm rests.

"Wash hands with soap and water for 20 seconds as soon as possible after exiting any form of transportation," the nonprofit said.