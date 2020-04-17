EDINBURG - The South Texas Literacy Coalition (STLC) will be hosting a virtual Financial Literacy Webinar on Monday, April 20, 2020, at 1pm. The webinar will be broadcast through Facebook Live and will provide viewers with helpful money management information including setting financial goals, opening a bank account and how to read a paycheck stub.

Students and families can tune in at: https://www.facebook.com/events/2415117318788307/

The virtual event will be hosted by Ms. Persephonie Martinez, AmeriCorps VISTA Member, and is sponsored by Wells Fargo.

Follow the STLC at https://www.facebook.com/southtexasliteracycoalition/ to access Live Read Alongs with local authors, an upcoming Health Literacy Webinar and other virtual videos and educational resources available for children, students and families.

WHO: SOUTH TEXAS LITERACY COALITION

WHAT: VIRTUAL FINANCIAL LITERACY WEBINAR

WHEN: MONDAY, APRIL 20, 2020 AT 1 P.M.

WHERE:https://www.facebook.com/events/2415117318788307/