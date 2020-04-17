Earlier this spring, Morgan Garrison got a job. Or so she thought.

Garrison, a senior at Crockett Early College High School, had applied to be a hostess at a restaurant in Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The interview on March 9 went well, and she was asked to return the next week to fill out paperwork and start training.

But there was no call to return.

Spring break started and district officials first announced it would be extended by two weeks, then said students wouldn’t be returning before the end of the school year, and finally announced campuses would be closed indefinitely.

Garrison, who will attend St. Edward’s University with a scholarship in the fall, had planned to work two part-time jobs to help pay for the cost of housing. Now, she plans to commute from home and worries if she’ll be able to make the monthly tuition payments.

"We don’t know what’s going to happen after this," Garrison said of her senior class. "Once we get our diplomas, we don’t know what we’re going to be doing. There's not really a set plan."

When the coronavius pandemic hit Texas, high school seniors knew they would have to deal with the loss of traditions like recitals, prom and graduation. But now, as stay-home orders drag on, many are concerned about how the virus will affect the start of their college careers.

"I think what we are seeing now is that students are reconsidering their options," said Michelle Snyder, the college and career adviser at Crockett in South Austin. In a normal year, April is considered crunch time for Snyder, who is usually helping seniors analyze financial aid packages and meet deadlines for fall enrollment. Now, she’s working to help students understand just what the pandemic means for their future.

"Everything I would normally tell students about the college application or the college decision process is just different now," Snyder said. "And sometimes I don't have an answer for kids."

Since moving the majority of spring courses online, Texas colleges have grappled with what the pandemic means for the incoming class of freshman. Campus visits and orientations have moved online, and some schools, like Texas Christian University, have extended enrollment deposit deadlines. Juniors, who normally would be taking the ACT and SAT exams, will have to wait until June. Across the country, some colleges are reconsidering using scores from the tests in 2021 admission decisions altogether.

"A lot of it is just hurry up and wait right now," Snyder said.

’Trying to stay positive’

For those who are set on a college this fall, there’s still a sense of uncertainty. Alex Mejia, another senior at Crockett, received a prestigious scholarship to study at Elon University in North Carolina. He had planned to fly there last month for a tour before making his final decision, but the trip was canceled. Instead, he took a virtual tour online.

It’s not an ideal way to start college, he said, and hopes the campus feels right when he arrives in the fall. Until then, he’s trying to move past the disappointment of an unfinished school year.

"It’s just tough because 12 years of my life I worked hard to graduate as a senior and for that just to be gone, it’s very unfortunate," he said. "I’m trying to stay positive, trying to look ahead to college."

For years, the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board has been working to increase the number of students who go directly to colleges and universities following high school, but has seen little to no improvement. Between 2015 and 2018, the rate of high school students enrolling in college the year after graduation fell about 1%, to 51.6%.

Having someone available to help guide students through financial aid, fee waivers and testing requirements can improve their chances of going directly to college after high school. Counselors like Snyder have an important job, especially at a school like Crockett, where a majority of students are from low-income families and would be the first generation to attend college.

Normally, Snyder would be able to track students down, remind them of deadlines, and host information sessions during classes. But now, with the coronavirus forcing her to work remotely, she’s been offering advice via email and text message.

Even if students are interested in going to college, she knows many don’t have the luxury of worrying about it right now.

"A lot of our kids are going to be first generation high school graduates so their parents don't really get it," she said. "And I can't even tell you the number of seniors in my class alone who are working at H-E-B right now."

’Not much we can do’

It may seem counterintuitive to spend thousands on a college degree during a period of financial insecurity, but economists say schools are likely to see an increase in enrollment, rather than a decrease.

Pia M. Orrenius, vice president and senior economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, said although the job market has seen an immediate impact from the coronavirus (jobless claims soared at the start of April) college education is still considered valuable.

"Because we're in the middle of this severe economic downturn, very few firms will be hiring, and so this is actually the best time to continue on with your education because there won't be a lot of labor market opportunities out there," she said. "It's actually a really good time to study."

Greg Cumpton, associate director of the Ray Marshall Center for the Study of Human Resources at the University of Texas, said Austin-area schools are well equipped to support seniors remotely. For several years, the Marshall Center has partnered with the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce to address a phenomenon known as "summer melt," where seniors who graduate with the intent to go to college fail to matriculate in the fall. Since 2013, districts including Austin, Round Rock, Hutto, Leander and Pflugerville, have extended counselor support over the summer to keep students engaged and on track.

"Our community has, fortunately, a set of tools that were initially designed to reach out to students who encounter barriers, particularly targeting low-income, first generation students, who definitely need the supports, but to provide that bridge help over the summer," he said.

It’s unclear what will happen next for many students. This month, many colleges have announced they will suspend in-person summer classes and have yet to reschedule many of the canceled spring events. How the virus will affect fall classes remains to be seen.

"It seems like a very rough end to what was supposed to be the best four years of our lives," Garrison said. "There’s not much we can do, nobody’s gone through this before, everybody’s doing their best."