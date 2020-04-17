RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The UTRGV Department of Intercollegiate Athletics often asks the university community to rally behind the department.

Now, the department is rallying behind the university community.

UTRGV Athletics has donated more than $4,000 worth of food originally set to be sold at the baseball concession stand – including 1,320 hotdogs – to the UTRGV Student Food Pantry, to help students who might be struggling with food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other items donated include hotdog buns, pickles, jalapenos, a variety of chips and candy, peanuts, popcorn, sunflower seeds and other snacks.

Dr. Douglas R. Stoves, associate dean for Student Rights and Responsibilities, thanked their university partners at UTRGV Athletics for their generous donation.

“We know that these are difficult times for our students,” Stoves said. “The items they donated go a long way to helping students who are experiencing food insecurity during this challenging time.”

The UTRGV Student Food Pantry's mission is to help provide food supplements to students at UTRGV who have been affected by financial problems or conditions and subsequently are having trouble meeting their basic need of adequate nutrition. The food pantry gathers, stores and distributes food supplements to students in a manner that respects the dignity and worth of every student.

Students in need can place orders online at UTRGV.edu/FoodPantry.

Orders placed before noon Mondays can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays. Orders placed before noon Thursdays can be picked up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays. On the Edinburg Campus, the student food pantry is located at University Center 114.

On the Brownsville Campus, the student food pantry is at Cavalry Hall 101 and 102.

To contact the food pantry, send an email to foodpantry@utrgv.edu.