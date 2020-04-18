25 years ago:

DUBLIN, Ireland - Police discovered a trove of IRA weaponry Sunday near the border with Northern Ireland.

50 years ago:

A sudden rain squall put a damper on opening night of the Texas Tech Rodeo Thursday, cutting a near sellout of 7,700 advance tickets to actual attendance of about 3,500 persons.

75 years ago:

PARIS - Victory on the European front by Allied proclamation - whenever it comes - probably will not mean an end of fighting on a military scale in Germany or its stolen outposts.

100 years ago:

Mrs. David Myers and daughter were in Abernathy one day last week shopping.