Thomas Michael Dixon will be returning to custody after being out on bond for more than a year.

Justices with the Seventh Court of Appeals on Friday issued an order revoking Dixon’s $2 million appeal bond.

Judge Jim Bob Darnell of the 140th District Court, where Dixon was convicted, will have to issue a bench warrant ordering Dixon to be detained at Lubbock County Detention Center until he is returned to prison.

However, an April 11 Texas Department of Criminal Justice decision not to take in prisoners because of COVID-19 concerns may keep Dixon held in jail until the restriction is lifted.

A Lubbock County jury on Nov. 15, 2015, convicted Dixon, an Amarillo plastic surgeon and businessman, of capital murder, which automatically resulted in a life sentence without parole. They believed Dixon hired his business partner David Shepard to kill Dr. Joseph Sonnier, who was dating Dixon's ex-girlfriend. Sonnier was found dead in his home in July 2012.

Dixon appealed his conviction in February 2016 and justices with the Seventh Court of Appeals in December 2018 overturned his conviction on two grounds. The justice believed the trial court erred in admitting evidence in the form of cell phone tower location data that showed Dixon and Shepard were in Lubbock together on days prosecutors believed the two stalked Sonnier.

The Lubbock County District Attorney's office filed a petition for discretionary review with the Court of Criminal Appeals of Texas.

Meanwhile, the Seventh Court of Appeals allowed Dixon to be released on a $2 million appeal bond.

In January, the justices in the state’s highest court on criminal matters overturned the lower appellate court's ruling, saying the cell phone tower location data used in Dixon’s trial was not a significant factor of the prosecution’s case. They also concluded that Dixon's trial attorneys failed to timely object to the court closures on two instances and found no error in refusing entry to the courtroom when it reached capacity, since the court tried to accommodate the public by using one of the courthouse’s larger courtrooms.

The justices issued a mandate earlier this month, which returned the case to the Seventh Court of Appeal, who had authority to revoke Dixon’s bond after his conviction was reinstated. The mandate also orders the lower appellate court to rule on the more than 40 remaining ground of appeal Dixon’s appellate attorney, Cynthia Orr, raised in his initial appeal.

Orr asked the justices to keep Dixon out on bond while she prepares Dixon’s appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

However, the justices rejected the request, saying they lacked the authority to extend Dixon’s bond once his conviction was reinstated.

"We find appellant’s motion without merit," the justice’s opinion stated.