The Williamson County and Cities Health District reported five new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total of confirmed cases in the county to 151.

Four people in Williamson County have died from COVID-19, the disease linked to the coronavirus, and 90 people have recovered, according to the district.

Additional deaths and cases from COVID-19 will be reported on the online dashboard at wcchd.org/COVID-19/dashboard. The dashboard is updated daily just past noon.

Anyone with symptoms of respiratory illness, including cough, fever and shortness of breath, should contact their health care provider. It is important to call ahead before arriving at a clinic, urgent care or emergency department to avoid potential spread.

For more information, visit wcchd.org/COVID-19. For information on the county response to COVID-19, go to wilco.org/COVID-19.

