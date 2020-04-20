PHARR – Alternating, single-lane closures of the I-2 frontage roads, both east and westbound, will take place daily between 2nd Street in McAllen and Stewart Road in San Juan. Work will occur from Monday, April 20, 2020, to Saturday, April 25, 2020, as part of the I-2/I-69C Interchange Project.

The closures will take place daily beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 5 p.m. The closures are necessary to provide a safe work zone for the crew as they work to identify underground utilities. All work is weather permitting.

Drivers are reminded to stay alert and slowdown in roadwork zones, to be aware of lane closures and alternate routes, and to follow all traffic control updates.

View safe driving practices at https://www.txdot.gov/driver/share-road/be-safe-drive-smart.html

Date: Monday, April 20, 2020, to Saturday, April 25, 2020

Location: I-2 frontage roads between 2nd Street and Stewart Road, east and westbound

Road/Detour Information: Frontage road will remain open, however, will be reduced by one lane while the work crew is present

Public Information (361) 360-6473 Email: DPJV_Inquiry@Dragados-USA.com www.DPJVTX.com