A Prosper church has created a fun video of members within their congregation showcasing their talents.

The lighthearted video will soon be sent to nursing homes within the area to help residents feel loved and hopefully bring smiles to their faces.

In recent weeks, community members have been finding new ways to reach out to those in need.

The rapid spread of COVID-19 and shelter-in-place ordinances instituted throughout the nation has caused nursing homes and assisted-living facilities to shut their doors to outside visitors.

Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Prosper have found a way to bring joy and laughter into these residences.

After a recent meeting, they decided to create a resource geared toward some of the most vulnerable in the community.

Members of the church submitted videos of families and children singing, dancing and showcasing their talents.

Performances varied from footage of previous dance recitals, groups of people and individuals singing songs, showing off dance moves and playing instruments.

One clip featured a young man performing a basketball trick shot. Another starred young children singing worship songs such as “This Little Light of Mine.”

The video included dozens of performances by people of all ages and skill levels.

Richard Gillespie, whose family of six performed a dance for the talent show video, said his family has always enjoyed dancing and was inspired after seeing other videos on social media.

Gillespie said that his family saw this as a “fun way to connect with those we haven’t seen in a while.”

Mandi Jackson, who created the idea for the talent show, said that after sending a group text to the church’s congregation, she received an outpouring of support and video submissions from members.

“We have so many talented people within the church and we wanted to find a way to involve them,” said Charise Sallaway, a member of the team that helped put the project together.

Allison Vance, who is a video production teacher at Rogers Middle School, stepped up to compile the video utilizing her video design skills. She collected the submissions and compiled them into a finished product that could be distributed.

In addition to the video, church members are also creating face masks for frontline workers as well as having young children make greeting cards to send to the nursing homes.

As of April 15, nearly a dozen nursing homes in Prosper, Frisco, McKinney and Celina had requested the video for their residents.

Jackson said that they are open to sending the video to any nursing home or assisted living center that expresses an interest.