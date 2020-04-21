The Texas Department of Transportation is advising motorists of possible traffic interruptions and delays along the IH-2 westbound frontage road through Main St. that began on, Monday, April 20 and will now end on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Beginning on Thursday, April 23, 2020, and continuing through Friday, May 15, 2020, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day, the intersection at Main St. and the eastbound frontage road will be closed. The contractor will be installing concrete pavement.

The TXDOT contractor will be installing drainage culvert boxes.

Below are the dates and times of the closures along the roadways:

