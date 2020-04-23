Cameron County has received confirmation of three (3) additional COVID-19 related deaths of Cameron County residents. The residents were a 79-year-old female and an 83-year-old male from the Veranda Nursing Home and an 85-year-old female resident from Windsor Atrium in Harlingen. All were previously reported cases. This raises the number of COVID-19 related deaths to twelve (12) in Cameron County.

“We are sad to report three more people have passed due to coronavirus,” stated Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino, Jr. “We want the families to know that we, as a community, are mourning the loss of their loved ones.”

Cameron County has also received confirmation of an additional twelve (12) reports of COVID-19.

This raises the total number of cases to 333 in Cameron County. Of the 333 cases, 148 individuals have recovered.

Cameron County Public Health continues to work with the two nursing home facilities in addressing the COVID-19 outbreaks. To date, the Cameron County cases arising from the Veranda Nursing Home has included 27 employees and 56 residents who have tested positive, including seven (7) who have passed away. There have also been 52 employees and 41 residents who have tested negative. The Windsor Atrium currently has 29 employees and 24 residents who have tested positive, including three who have passed away. There have also been five (5) employees and two (3) residents who have tested negative.

As part of the COVID-19 action response plan, Cameron County Public Health is conducting epidemiological investigations, contact tracing as needed, and continues to monitor the situation.

For the official press release from Cameron Co. click the link: COVID-19 Press Release_322_333_PR28_4 22 2020.pdf