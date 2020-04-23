The City of McAllen would like to help local retail businesses prepare to reopen properly this Friday, April 24, 2020. Aside from maintaining the same requirements as an essential business, including social distancing and mask requirements, these retail businesses can only operate under curb-side, to-go, or online options. Additionally, all essential businesses and newly re-opened retail businesses will be required to post a City of McAllen Safe Business Phase 1 Re-Opening Commitment form, that states they are abiding by all state, county and local guidelines in their operations.

The form, along with a chart indicating which types of businesses are and are not allowed to operate under the State of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s guidelines, can be obtained at the City of McAllen website at https://www.mcallen.net/covid19/re-opening.html.

The City of McAllen Safe Business Phase 1 Re-Opening Commitment form must be signed and posted in the business storefront. City of McAllen Health & Code Enforcement officers will be conducting checks to ensure that those non-essential businesses that open-up on Friday are following the proper guidelines and have the commitment forms posted.

For more information regarding the new orders, please contact McAllen’s 3-1-1 Customer Service Call Center.

CLICK THE LINKS FOR MORE INFORMATION:

McAllen Mayor Darling Explains New Orders for Non-Essential Businesses for Public

McAllen Mayor Darling Explains New Orders for Non-Essential Businesses for Owners