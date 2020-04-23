Thursday forecast for Austin: Great news, Central Texans: It’s almost the weekend and the day will be bright and warm!

Skies will be sunny throughout the day with a high temperature of 88 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures are a bit warmer than normal. Typically on April 23 in Austin, the high is 82 degrees and the low is 61 degrees, according to climate data.

Skies will be clear at night as temperatures decrease to a low near 63 degrees, forecasters said.

The weekend will be warm and sunny, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Friday: Sunny with a high near 93. South-southwest winds blowing 5 to 15 mph could have 20 mph gusts. Clear at night with a low around 60.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 81. Mostly clear at night with a low around 57.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 85. Mostly clear at night with a low around 61.

Monday: Partly sunny with a high near 87. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 70.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 91. Partly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 69.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 87.