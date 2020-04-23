HIDALGO/EDINBURG – A 59-year-old Mission woman with underlying medical conditions died Wednesday after testing positive for the COVID-19 virus, Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said. She becomes the fourth person in the county to die after testing positive for this strain of coronavirus.

“It pains me that another person in our community has died from complications related to this disease,” Judge Cortez said. “I extend my best wishes and deepest sympathies to her family.”

Six other people in Hidalgo County tested positive on Wednesday bringing the total number of positive cases to 281 people.