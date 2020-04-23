PHARR - Amid the rapidly-evolving situation regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19), the City of Pharr and Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez, M.D., will be providing regular updates to keep the media and the public informed as information develops. City officials urge media outlets to please share with their respective reading, viewing and listening audiences.

City Commission Approves Order Continuing Emergency Declaration

At its regular meeting of the Pharr City Commission held on Monday, April 20, 2020, members of the Pharr City Commission approved an order continuing the declaration of disaster and public health emergency for the City of Pharr.

View the order here >>

On March 13, 2020, Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez, M.D. declared a local state of disaster pursuant to Texas Government Code Section 418.108(a) due to COVID-19 and subsequently renewed the declaration on March 16, 2020, for 45 days. According to the Order approved on Monday, the City of Pharr declares it in the best interests of the health, safety, and welfare of the public to adopt this extension. The state of disaster and public health emergency will continue to be extended until terminated by the Pharr Board of Commissioners.

Update on Plans to Safely Reopen Pharr's Economy

At the same City Commission meeting, Mayor Hernandez announced to the public that the City of Pharr is exploring plans to safely re-open the economy of Pharr, based on guidance and recommendations provided by Texas Governor Greg Abbott and following guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control. The city will be identifying and obtaining feedback and input from businesses in a variety of industries, to see how they plan to safely open up their businesses in accordance with the health and safety guidelines provided by local, county, state, and federal authorities and to ensure the health and safety of all residents, especially those most vulnerable and at risk of contracting COVID-19. Physical distancing measures, work-safe measures, and sanitary measures are among the guidelines that must be adhered to in order to ensure the safety and welfare of all patrons.

Hernandez stated, "We will be working with our business community because we want to know how you plan to safely open up your business, following the COVID-19 and CDC guidelines."

Hernandez continued, "Together, we will also determine consequences for those businesses that are not in compliance with the safety guidelines, which will be enforced by the city."

Without giving a specific timeline, Hernandez wanted to assure the community that plans are in the works to safely and responsibly re-open Pharr's economy, soon. "We’re being proactive, we’re going to do what’s right, and we are going to move forward in a smart and responsible manner," he added.

DHSH Guidance for Employers Employees, and Customers of Reopened Retail Services PDF: file:///Users/user/Downloads/ReOpenedRetailGuidance.pdf