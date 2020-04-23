MISSION - A senior at Veterans Memorial High School has been awarded a Gates Scholarship. Damian Gonzalez has received notification that he has been selected for the prestigious award. Gonzalez plans to attend Rice University this fall and major in Mechanical Engineering.

The Gates Scholarship is a highly selective scholarship for exceptional, Pell-eligible, minority high school seniors. Only 300 top student leaders were selected for the scholarship from among over 36,500 applicants.

Scholars receive funding for the full cost of attendance at their selected university that is not already covered by other financial aid and the expected family contribution.

Gates Scholarship recipients also receive opportunities to build upon leadership skills, prepare for professional life, and access a range of support services and internship opportunities.