McALLEN - In an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, Prominence Health Plan is helping protect seniors in the community by providing Coronavirus Safety Kits, which include a free protective mask that will be supplied through provider offices, home health providers and directly to Prominence Health Plan Medicare Advantage members.

According to the CDC, older adults seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from the COVID-19 illness. Prominence Health Plan’s focus is to help this more vulnerable population of seniors, especially those with underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease and diabetes.

“Our goal is to ensure that during the most critical times, we stand together with the community,” said Edwin Estevez, Market Lead for Prominence Health Plan. “These unprecedented times motivate us to ensure that we partner with our members and providers in order to help fight this significantly impacting virus.”

Symptoms of COVID-19 can range from mild to severe causing illness and death. In addition, symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure. Coronavirus Safety Kits are available beginning Thursday, April 23.

To request a mask or for more information call Prominence Health Plan at 956-821-9569.