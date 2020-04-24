EDINBURG – The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District recently announced that all four of its high schools have been named to the U.S. News & World Report’s list of Best High Schools for the second consecutive year.

Edinburg High School, Edinburg North High School, Economedes High School and Vela High School were all listed among the top half of the best high schools in the nation.

According to U.S. News, the 2020 Best High School rankings include data on more than 24,000 public high schools nationwide. The list includes nearly 18,000 public high schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

“All of us at Edinburg North High School are very proud of the recognition we have achieved once again due to the hard work of our exceptional students,” Edinburg North High School Principal Mark Micallef said. “We thank our parents and our school community for their constant support and for entrusting ENHS with their child’s education.”

For the fourth consecutive year, Vela High School made the list of Best High Schools.

“We are excited and honored to make the list for the fourth year in a row,” Vela High School Principal Sylvia Ledesma said. “I want to thank our dedicated students, teachers, staff, parents and administrators for helping us to once again achieve this high school ranking among the best in the state and in the nation.”

Additionally, there are 1,485 Texas schools honored in the rankings – out of 2,075 high schools in the state.

“It is truly a rewarding feeling to know that the accomplishments of our staff and students are noted and recognized at the national level once again. The acknowledgment by the U.S. News & World Report is indicative of all the hard work from everyone in our school community,” said Edinburg High School Principal Yesenia Molina. “I'm honored to work along such great faculty and students that make Edinburg High School a great place for teaching and learning.”

“We are pleased by the continuous efforts made by our hard-working students and outstanding staff, resulting in the recognition of being ranked among the best schools at the state and national levels,” Economedes High School Principal Jesus Mata said. “A special thank you to all of our parents, teachers and staff for their commitment and passion in ensuring that all of our students graduate college, career and military ready.”

The schools were ranked on six factors: college readiness, reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rates. Specifically, college readiness measures participation and performance on Advanced Placement (AP) and International Baccalaureate (IB) exams.

"The Best High Schools rankings provide the most comprehensive, data-based information on nearly every public high school in the country," said Anita Narayan, managing editor of Education at U.S. News. "Families can use this information to see how their local schools compare on graduation rates and state assessments, as well as an academic performance by students who are traditionally underserved – those who are black, Hispanic or from low-income households."

In addition to the national rankings, U.S. News has also published rankings by state, metro area and school district. Only metro areas and school districts with three or more high schools were included in these sub-rankings.

For a complete list of all the rankings, go to:https://www.usnews.com/education/best-high-schools/rankings-overview