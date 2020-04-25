Amarillo City Council members conducted a virtual special session on Friday as a means of mulling community questions and feedback garnered from a recent set of roundtable discussions.

“We (city council) were talking about how should our city begin to reopen and kind of as a group decided it would be very valuable to do (virtual) roundtable discussions with industries - rather than pick one person from an industry for a task force,” Mayor Ginger Nelson said, noting there were 19 such sessions. “I think we have touched bases with well over 200 citizens.”

Officials said Council member Howard Smith agreed to conduct discussions with realtors and construction industry personnel while Council member Elaine Hays talked with hoteliers and large retailers.

Additionally, Council member Eddy Sauer agreed to talks with small retailers and non-profit organizations and Mayor Pro Tem Freda Powell had discussions with churches, mortuary industry personnel and restaurant organizations.

Questions generated out of the roundtable discussions, per council members, included:

– Can the city assist with acquiring masks?

– Are bank drive up service transaction canisters sanitized?

– If an apartment complex resident contracts COVID-19, what procedures should the complex management follow?

– How does coordination of the city’s supply chain work?

– Does the city have any more leverage and influence to acquire additional masks and testing kits?

– Is the city willing to aid in Personal Protection Equipment acquisition?

– What are the across the board adherence guidelines for essential and non-essential businesses?

“This virus has impacted individuals very differently and businesses very differently,” Hays said during the 1 1/2-hour meeting. “That’s why there’s not a one size fits all response of what we do moving forward and opening different businesses. We have individuals who wish they could stay home and not take the risk, and we have other people sitting at home who can’t go to work, going, ’I need to go back to work. I have zero income.’”

Potential action items - post roundtable initiatives, per officials, include appointing someone to coordinate supply issues; allowing industries to create their own guidelines to enhance safety, with a sounding board reviewing such guidance; and the continued use of the roundtable format to foster community communication.