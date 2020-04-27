Three Pflugerville businesses joined forces last week to provide meals to nearly 300 seniors in the area.

Hit with Travis County and Gov. Greg Abbott’s shelter-in-place orders, Bodies By Design Workout Room was forced to close its doors. But trainer Fred Sassani said that didn’t stop himself and other trainers from reaching their clients in the virtual realm.

The gym is accustomed to holding a community workout each month, allowing members to invite friends and others from the community to work out together. On April 11, the gym held its first virtual community workout.

"The best part was that everyone was along for the ride," he said. "It was a challenge but we got through it."

The gym collected a $5 entry fee to the "Global Unity Community Workout," opening the virtual event to anyone with internet access.

Sassani said while he didn’t know how far the community workout would reach, he and trainer Donovan Owens wanted to do something to help those struggling locally due the coronavirus pandemic.

It turned out that the workout spread far and wide. Sassani said more than 120 people participated, including participants from the Czech Republic, Colombia, Minnesota, New York, Oregon, California, Florida and in the Austin area. The event raised $2,000.

"They were all very generous," Sassani said of participants. "Everyone donated above the entry fee."

Sassani said the gym matched $1,000 of the collected funds from the virtual workout, bringing the total to $3,000.

Owens reached out to John Brotherton, owner of Brotherton’s Black Iron Barbecue, and Serita Lacasse, head of Senior Access, a nonprofit that provides transportation and other services to seniors.

Brotherton said working with the two businesses to give back to the community was a "no-brainer."

"We’ve done previous community partnerships with Bodies by Design and Senior Access," he said. "We love their mission and it was a great fit."

Brotherton said despite struggles at his restaurant because of Gov. Greg Abbott’s stay-at-home order, community service remains at the heart of his mission.

"It’s just as important to me as turning a profit," Brotherton said.

Approximately $1,500 raised by Bodies by Design was spent on meals, at a reduced cost, from Brotherton’s. The 280 meals were distributed April 22 by volunteers with Senior Access to seniors in Pflugerville, Round Rock and Hutto.

Lacasse, who has been with Senior Access since 2003, said the donations were a big help since the nonprofit has had to limit its operations during the pandemic.

She said she is grateful for the volunteer’s efforts, which brought a smile to the faces of the seniors she helps serve.

"They were a ray of sunshine in all my clients’ lives," Lacasse said of the volunteers. "I got so many thank you’s from seniors that were lonely and stuck in their homes. It just brightened their whole day."

Sassani said he and other volunteers also personally delivered meals to the Cambridge neighborhood in Pflugerville. He brought his 7-year-old daughter Ava along to help distribute the meals, which he said made many seniors happy.

"Sometimes in our country seniors seem to get forgotten, and it’s a good reminder to go out there," he said. "They need our attention and they need our love."

The remaining $1,500 will be donated to Pfund Pfamilies in Need, an initiative started by the Pflugerville school district to help families that are struggling during the pandemic.

Sassani said he hopes the combined efforts of the businesses inspire others to give back.

"There are so many people that are suffering," he said. "The only way to get through this crisis is coming together as a community."