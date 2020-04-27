Nearly 2,000 people signed up for Austin’s public coronavirus testing portal in the four days since it launched, including more than 500 whose symptoms qualified for testing.

The launch of the testing portal is providing access to those who previously had none. But while testing has expanded, many who have reported symptoms still have not been granted access to testing, continuing to raise questions on exactly how widespread the disease is and creating high levels of uncertainty in data being collected.

Austin health officials first launched their public testing enrollment form Thursday, allowing those with coronavirus symptoms to be screened and possibly tested for COVID-19 without having to see a doctor. On Monday, health officials said 1,800 people had signed up, including 538 who qualified for testing.

Before the roll out of the program, those with symptoms of the virus had to have a referral from a physician before they could schedule a test. On Saturday, the first day of public testing, 123 people were tested, and 300 more are scheduled for testing on Tuesday.

Interim Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott said the program will help front-line health care workers pinpoint areas with high rates of infection, including areas where asymptomatic people could be tested.

On Monday, the total number of confirmed cases in the county was 1,412, with 39 dead.

University of Texas researchers wrote in a report presented to city and county leaders last week that there are still gaps in understanding of the transmission dynamics of COVID-19, including how widespread asymptomatic transmission and infection have become in the community.

In their report, researchers estimated that the Austin-Travis County area saw a 94% reduction in the COVID-19 infection rate as a result of city and county isolation orders.

"The model projects that the relaxation of social distancing measures would be expected to lead to a second pandemic wave, unless the Austin-Round Rock MSA population continues to take precautions that reduce the risk of transmission by over 80%," the report said.

As more people enroll in the public testing program, which is free to those being tested, Austin Public Health expects to test 2,000 people per week at sites run by the agency or through public-private partnerships. City staff did not respond to questions about exactly how the increased testing was being funded.

Higher testing numbers would provide more accurate data on the spread of the virus, which will be critical to informing local leaders on how to begin reopening the local economy without igniting an increased spread of the virus. However, the figure is still too low, according to Escott.

"The question of when to return to work, and to what level, depends on a number of factors, and testing is an important factor," Escott said. "When we talk about reopening Austin and Travis County, at the heart of risk assessment is person-to-person interactions, particularly with people who are not related."

Escott said that while Austin and Travis County have increased their testing capacity, some recommendations show the area needs to complete nearly 2,000 tests per day to reach goals to stay ahead of the virus.

"We’ve still got a long way to go," Escott said.

As local governments continue to wrestle with access to testing, Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday announced a plan to reopen businesses throughout the state in phases, the first of which will begin Friday with businesses allowed to reopen at 25% capacity.

County Judge Sarah Eckhardt said that while Abbott’s plan addressed how to get the economy rolling again, it did not include a plan for reducing COVID-19 cases.

"I agree that business should reopen, but only in a measured manner guided by science. As county judges, we are the agents of the state tasked with executing local plans that balance the interdependent health impacts and economic impacts of COVID-19," she said.

Austin City Council members are scheduled to discuss reopening the local economy during a meeting Tuesday.

According to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services, Travis County had seen 8,386 tests conducted through April 13 — or about 6.6 tests per 1,000 people. Of those, roughly 10% to 12% were positive, compared to about 18% in cities like Houston and Dallas.

"That lower rate of positivity generally indicates a better rate of testing so we'll continue to track that with a goal to reach a rate of 5%-6% positive," Escott said.

The form and other updates and information on the coronavirus is available at austintexas.gov/COVID19.

