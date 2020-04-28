At least two dozen people were displaced early Tuesday after a fire broke out at a North Austin apartment complex, Austin fire officials said.

Firefighters responded to 600 Barwood Park, which is north of U.S. 183 and west of Interstate 35 North, and found a third-floor apartment burning, officials said. The fire had extended into an attic.

The fire was under control by 5:42 a.m. and extinguished by 6:31 a.m., officials said.

Firefighters evacuated 24 apartments in the complex to ensure the electrical service was safe to use.

Fire officials are working with the Red Cross and apartment management to find temporary housing.

The cause of the fire and the amount of damage it caused are under investigation.

