1:10 p.m. update: Power outages affecting hundreds of Austin Energy customers on Wednesday morning have been resolved, according to the utility’s outage map.

Skies in the Austin area have also cleared up after morning storms caused the power outages.

Sunshine will last to the evening with afternoon temperatures expected to peak at 81 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

8:30 a.m. update: Four power outages in South Austin are affecting 354 Austin Energy customers, the utility reported.

Three of the outages are in the South Manchaca area.

The fourth outage is near the intersection of West William Cannon Drive and South First Street.

Power has been restored to 809 Austin Energy customers near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

6:35 a.m. update: A power outage near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is affecting 809 Austin Energy customers, the utility reported.

The outage is near McKinney Falls Parkway off U.S. 183. The outage began at 5:58 a.m.

Austin Energy expects power to be restored to the area at 8:02 a.m., according to the company’s outage map.

About 300 more customers were affected by outages in South Austin near Sunset Valley.

As storms have moved toward the Gulf Coast, areas in Central Texas have recorded moderate rainfall.

Since midnight, 1.02 inches of rainfall have been recorded at Barton Creek at Texas 71 near Oak Hall, according to the Lower Colorado River Authority. Gilleland Creek near Manor has recorded 1.12 inches of rainfall since midnight.

Areas near Dripping Springs and Driftwood have recorded between 1.03 inches and 1.05 inches of rainfall, the LCRA reports.

Areas of Central Austin have recorded between 0.52 inches and 0.72 inches of rainfall since midnight.

Wednesday forecast for Austin: Doppler radar shows a wide band of storms producing heavy amounts of rainfall in a line from Fredericksburg in the Hill Country to Sugar Land near the Texas Gulf Coast.

Radar indicated that the band was moving southward, as of 5:30 a.m. Monday rolling through Travis and Bastrop counties but heading toward Hays and Guadalupe counties.

According to the National Weather Service’s outlook for the Austin area, rain chances will diminish before 10 a.m. Otherwise, expect cloudy skies through mid morning before they gradually clear. Temperatures could get as high as 81 degrees.

Wednesday night should have clear skies with a low around 56, forecasters say.

The weather service’s extended forecast includes more sunshine and summer-like temperatures in the 90s:

Thursday: Sunny with a high near 85. Thursday Night should be mostly clear with a low around 58.

Friday: Sunny with a high near 90. Friday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 65.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 94. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 71.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 96. Sunday night should be partly cloudy with a low around 71.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 95. Monday night will be mostly clear with a low around 71.