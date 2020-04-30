Cameron County has received confirmation of a COVID-19 related death of a Cameron County resident. The individual was an 84-year-old female resident of the Windsor Atrium in Harlingen. This raises the number of COVID-19 related deaths to seventeen (17) in Cameron County.

“Our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends on the loss of their loved one,” stated Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino, Jr. “They are in our thoughts and prayers.”

Cameron County has also received confirmation of an additional fourteen (14) reports of COVID-19.

This raises the total number of cases to 401 in Cameron County. Of the 401 cases, 178 individuals have recovered.

Cameron County Public Health continues to work with the two nursing home facilities in addressing the COVID-19 outbreaks. To date, the Cameron County cases arising from the Veranda Nursing Home has included 31 employees and 58 residents who have tested positive, including ten (10) who have passed away. The Windsor Atrium currently has 31 employees and 28 residents who have tested positive. They have had six (6) individuals linked to Windsor Atrium who have passed away.

As part of the COVID-19 action response plan, Cameron County Public Health is conducting epidemiological investigations, contact tracing as needed, and continues to monitor the situation.

For the official press release click the link: COVID-19 Press Release_388 401_PR34_4 29 2020.pdf