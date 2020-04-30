Here we are, Week 6 of #Quarantinelife and we are now starting to see a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel. It appears that, as of May 1, 2020, restaurants will be part of the Phase 1 group who will be allowed the option to re-open their doors to the public, as long as they do not exceed the permitted maximum occupancy of 25%. Many have mixed feelings about the situation and we can certainly understand why. All must be considered when deciding to slowly venture back out into this unprecedented time we’re in. As such, we will continue to update you on special options from some of our favorite, locally-owned restaurants and also hope to be able to visit some new ones real soon.

Speaking of “honorable mentions” we recently took full advantage of visiting The Quarter New Orleans Kitchen and Tap Room over the weekend, for some fun but brief curbside adventures. We (us Dishin’ It gals and our extended family) miss each other so much, that we decided to catch an IRL glimpse of one another for a few minutes was better than the not so frequent video chats we’ve been able to have. So, we agreed to order some food and beverages for curbside pick up at the same time and had some brief shout outs and laughs among vehicle occupants in the parking lot, from one truck window to another. Talk about short but oh so sweet moments! We not only got to enjoy each other’s company, while fully practicing some creative social distancing, but we also got to eventually enjoy some fried alligator, a club sandwich and an order of nachos with a flavorful mountain of toppings.

If you’re more interested in quick but savory lunch options (12:00-4:00p.m. daily), there are eight tasty meals to choose from: Big Easy Hamburger & Fries, ½ Classic Po’ Boy & Fries (choose from fried fish or shrimp), Cobb Salad, Chicken & Sausage Jambalaya, Club Sandwich & Fries, Chicken Avocado Wrap, Seafood Gumbo & Rice or Catfish & Fries.

On Wednesdays, try the “Wingman Wednesday TO GO” special that includes: beer, shot & (6) wings to go for $7. When kicking off the weekend, there’s the Friday Happy Hour special from 12:00-4:00 p.m. for $5 cocktails, including options like the Hurricane, Cucumber Martini, Margarita, Missionary and all frozen drinks. We highly recommend the White Claw Slushies! You can choose from three flavors, including: Mango (mango purée, Chamoy & Trechas); Lime (Lime juice, Trechas & Salt); or Black Cherry (fruit purée, lime & Trechas). Feeling “dangerous”? Add a sidekick of vodka, tequila or coconut rum and enjoy your frozen delight while lounging at home. More of a Bloody Mary fan? The Quarter is also offering Bloody Mary Packs to go! The pack contains everything from the Vodka and House Mix to the celery, bacon, olives, Trechas, celery salt and table salt. As a reminder, in accordance with the To-Go policies, you must order food along with your adult beverages.

The Quarter New Orleans Kitchen and Tap Room is located at 100 East Nolana Avenue, McAllen, TX. Their current hours of operation are Monday through Sunday from 12:00-8:30 p.m. For more information, and to place your order for curbside pickup or delivery, call them at (956) 627-2454 or order online at www.thequartermcallen.com. Please note, deliveries are being offered within a 2.5 to 3.0 mile radius and for an additional charge of only $5. Also, follow them on their various social media platforms @thequartermcallen, to stay up to date on their menu options and hours of operation.

Care for a bit more insight on all that The Quarter New Orleans Kitchen & Tap Room has to offer? Read the “meat and potatoes” portion of our 2019 visit, published back on July 3, 2019:

Well, if you are looking to extend your Sunday Funday (with just a short 8-hour visit to the office in between), make your way out to The Quarter New Orleans Kitchen and Tap Room on a fine Monday afternoon and let your blues slip away. Step out of the hustle and bustle of the mundane and step into a little piece of the Big Easy in midtown McAllen. The Quarter has you covered with daily specials that will put that extra “jazz” in your step.

Our server must have seen our distraught faces as we walked into the cozy, chic NOLA eatery because as soon as we sat down, utter bliss sounded from her lips, “What can I get you to drink?” We picked up the drink and Happy Hour Menu and for a few moments we were left speechless. “Some club soda with ice and lemon to start off with.” She must of been perplexed by our choice because let’s face it dear readers, our group's "after 5 o'clock" faces don’t really give off the “club soda” vibe.

By the time our club sodas had reached our table, we had gathered our bearings and asked for a Gin and Tonic, a 5x5 Fubarr and some fried gator with fries while we waited for the rest of our party. Yes, you read correctly. GATOR, as in alligator! If we were going to the Big Easy, we wanted the full experience. If alligator is not your thing, but you still crave a bite of the NOLA experience, order yourself a

Crawfish Dip (crawfish in a sherry cream sauce served with some French bread).

Slowly but surely, additional "parts and pieces" of our party arrived. With each arrival, we added a menu item to the center of the table. Next up was the Nachos with the Cajun option of Crawfish, shrimp and all the trimmings (but hold the lettuce). A mound of delicious chips smothered with cheese, jalapeños, tomato, beans, avocado and of course, our extra special Cajun kicked nachos were probably consumed in less than 5 minutes. Who are we to hold back on enjoying this bar delicacy?

Our last three folks had finally sat down and, with that, the arrival of a DJ and karaoke setup. Rounds 3, 4, 5 and 6, of food, had arrived. A club sandwich, the Big Easy Hamburger and Fried Shrimp with Dirty Rice and mashed potatoes. Oh, and let’s not forget the Happy Hour special of a $4 slider and Cajun Fries. Did we order way too much food? As always, yes we did. Did we leave anything behind? Absolutely not! There was even a Bananas Foster ordered at the end, but we’re really shooting to get those French Quarter Beignets the next time we’re on that side of town!

Feel like you’re at the Big Easy, any time of the week, by taking advantage of The Quarter’s Happy Hour Specials: Sundays and Monday all day; Tuesday through Saturday 12:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. There are so many choices you’ll definitely go speechless like us. Standouts include $2.75 draft beer, $4 Well Drinks ($3 on Sunday & Monday), $3 Jager Shots and their daily food specials that include sliders, tacos, wings, burgers, oysters and Boudin Balls.

Gaby Jones and Trisha Watts work hand-in-hand with the service industry. Jones is in charge of craft and imported beer for L&F Distributors-South Texas and Watts is a freelance writer specializing in the marketing of the service industry. Each week they will have a new adventure and provide an opinion on multiple locations throughout the Rio Grande Valley. They can be reached at dishin.it.956@gmail.com.