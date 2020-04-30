A $2-an-hour pay increase H-E-B implemented last month for many store employees will be extended to May 24 as the coronavirus pandemic continues, the Texas grocer announced Wednesday.

The pay bump includes all hourly store, manufacturing, warehouse and transportation employees, the grocery chain said.

"Thank you, Partners, for everything you do!" H-E-B said on Twitter.

As another update, we are proud to extend our Texas Proud Pay for our hourly store, manufacturing, warehouse and transportation Partners through Sunday, May 24th as we continue to serve our communities in need. Thank you, Partners, for everything you do! https://t.co/kKhk1Cx7gu

— H-E-B (@HEB) April 29, 2020