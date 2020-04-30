HIDALGO COUNTY - Nine more people have tested positive for the COVID-19 strain of coronavirus on a day that the number of people tested locally has surpassed the 4,000 mark, Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said Wednesday.

Public and private facilities in Hidalgo County have now tested a total of 4,072 people — 3,872 of them by private facilities and another 200 by public facilities, Judge Cortez said. With the latest nine, a total of 324 people have now tested positive. Another 3,638 have tested negative and 110 test results are pending.

That’s a positive rate of 8.9 percent. The World Health Organization has said that a good benchmark for testing is a ten percent or lower positive rate.

“Having this data will be helpful as the state begins to reopen,” Judge Cortez said. “I’m a big proponent of using data as well as the advice of medical experts as a basis for decision-making about whether the reopening process is posing any concerns.”