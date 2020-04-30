McALLEN - As the City of McAllen continues to move forward with the Bicentennial Boulevard road extension project, utility installation construction will cause a road closure along Frontera Avenue.

The roadway will be closed to all through traffic between 23rd Street and Main Street and will begin on Monday, May 4 and will continue through Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

Residents will still be able to access their homes. (see enclosed map)

Motorists are urged to find alternate routes during the road closure and exercise extreme caution and patience when traveling along in the area. Motorists should expect some delays and congestion.

For status on this project, please visit the City of McAllen Engineering Department website at https://mcallen.net/bondupdates.