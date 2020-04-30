EDINBURG - In an effort to continue serving and enriching our community through art and culture, the City of Edinburg introduces our special Spring Online Content to view from the safety of your home.

The Edinburg Cultural Arts Division, a Division of the Dustin Michael Sekula Memorial Library, will be hosting a series of online classes and programming through the Edinburg Cultural Arts Facebook page. The videos will start being posted weekly with Acting Classes by The Indigo Creative arts school, Dancing Classes by Conceptos of Edinburg, a Photography Course by Tey Saenz, and other very exciting classes completely free for the community.

The City of Edinburg’s Arts Division will continue to promote music through the Live Music Online Concert Series. This is a great opportunity to enjoy live music by amazing performers while staying safe at home every Saturday at 7:00 PM from April 18th through May 23rd, 2020. Renowned Rio Grande Valley musicians such as Mario Aleman (04/18/2020), Elias Montemayor (04/25/2020), Ram Danesse (05/02/2020), Maria D’Luz (05/09/2020), Erika Munoz (05/16/2020) and Jake Cortez (05/23/2020), will be joining us for the first Online Spring Concert Series.

Enjoy these classes and concerts brought to you by the organizers of community favorites such as FridaFest, the South Texas International Film Festival, and Los Muertos Bailan to name a few.

Everyone is invited to take part in these Online Facebook Videos and Events at https://www.facebook.com/edinburgarts. Don’t forget to Like our page to get notifications of the live concerts and other excellent programming.

Please Stay Safe. For more information contact the Sekula Memorial Library at 956.383.6246 or visit www.edinburgarts.com.