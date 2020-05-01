On the first day of the new executive order issued by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, beginning the first phase of the plan to reopen the state, city of Amarillo officials spoke during the Friday COVID-19 news conference about the increased rate of cases in Potter and Randall counties and how the new order may affect the counties’ numbers in the future.

According to the Friday COVID-19 report card released by the city of Amarillo’s public health department, Potter and Randall counties saw an increase of 122 cases of the virus from Thursday, bringing the total to 797 active cases in the counties.

Adding the 131 individuals who have recovered from the virus in the counties, as well as 12 deaths, the total number of reported cases in Potter and Randall counties is at 940, according to Friday’s report card. A total of 4,319 conducted COVID-19 tests have been reported to the department, with 460 of those still pending.

“We are doing everything in our power to help our city attack the outbreak,” Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson said. “I know many of you are watching our numbers. You’re concerned. I’m concerned. I know that we are getting national attention in the press for the numbers that are growing, the positive tests we are posting. We are watching all of this.”

Scott Milton, the city’s public health authority and an assistant professor at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Amarillo, gave an update regarding hospital capacity during Friday’s conference. At Northwest Texas Health Care System, they have 54 positive cases of the virus, with six under investigation, Milton said. Twenty-four ventilators are in use, 17 of which are COVID-19 related and 46 of 62 critical beds are in use.

Casie Stoughton, the director of the city’s public health department, said 11 patients at Northwest are from the Clements Unit in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s website, there have been a total of 30 COVID-19 positive tests in the Clements Unit, with 17 still pending. Thirty-one employees at the unit have also tested positive for the virus.

Milton also spoke about the BSA Health System. He said BSA Health System has 43 positive cases of the virus. Sixteen of those patients are in the intensive care unit (ICU), with 10 on a ventilator. Thirty-eight of the 48 ICU beds are occupied.

Milton said over the last 24 hours, 54 patients came through the respiratory triage area at BSA Health System’s emergency room. Out of those patients, 40 COVID-19 specimens were taken.

“Our numbers are worrisome, but I think stable, in terms of the use right now in the ICU’s,” Milton said.

Stoughton said 41 percent of the cases are related to the meat-packing plants in the area. According to the AGN Media archives, city officials, as well as medical professionals, have stated the JBS Plant in Moore County is a hotspot for the COVID-19 virus.

According to the Moore County Hospital District website, there are a total of 192 active COVID-19 cases in Moore County, a 23 case increase from Thursday. Combined with the 153 recoveries and five deaths, there have been a total of 350 reported COVID-19 cases in the county.

Nelson said because of the current situation, city officials are in open dialogue with state government officials asking for help. The city sent a letter earlier this week asking for supplies to help with the outbreak, including testing kits, mobile testing units as well as manpower to administer the tests as well as serve as contact investigators.

“We’ve asked big. We sent the governor a letter this week asking for all the supplies we thought we needed to address this outbreak,” Nelson said. “Frankly, what we asked for is more than the entire state of Texas has access to and we know that. But we honestly evaluated what we need, and we told the governor what we needed in order to fight this outbreak and support the meatpacking industry.”

City Manager Jared Miller said there is not currently a timeline when these resources will begin to arrive, due to the request being sent a few days ago.

Nelson said she expects the supplies to start arriving, at the latest, by the end of next week.

Under the governor’s executive order, many businesses are able to reopen to an extent. Nelson said she has a legitimate concern that as people begin to move around more, the number of viruses in the counties will continue to increase.

But Nelson is confident that businesses are watching the numbers coming in and will make the right decision on whether or not to open.

“The weight is on their shoulders. They don’t have to open under the governor’s order, and they are watching our numbers and they are committed to what’s best for our city as a whole,” she said. “I am seeing that as they are communicating their desire to wait to open until our numbers have declined here inside our city. I greatly appreciate that leadership, and it makes me proud to live in Amarillo, Texas.”

As the COVID-19 situation continues in the city, Nelson said she is continuing to pray and ask for God’s blessing over the city. During the meeting, Nelson asked Amarillo residents to join her in a day of prayer Sunday, putting the city and its needs in front of the Lord. She also asked individuals to pray for essential workers, as well as those who make their living by working in a meat packing facility.

“I cannot separate the trust I have in God as we as a city face this challenge together,” she said. “I ask you, Amarillo, if you would lean in, those of you who share my faith, lean in and let’s pray together, that God will hear our needs and that he will respond.”

For more information about the city’s response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.amarilloalerts.com. The next COVID-19 news conference will be at 11 a.m. Monday.