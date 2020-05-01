The U.S. Department of Education is requesting that the University of Texas System turn over documentation of dealings with a Chinese laboratory the United States is investigating for a possible connection to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a letter from the department to the UT System chancellor that was obtained by the American-Statesman.

News of the request was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

For years, the UT Medical Branch’s Galveston National Library, a high-security infection disease research facility, has had a relationship with a maximum biocontainment laboratory, or MCL, in Wuhan, China. In a November 2018 editorial in Science magazine, the Galveston facility said it and the Wuhan facility had engaged in "short- and long-term personnel exchanges focused on biosafety training, building operations and maintenance, and collaborative scientific investigations in biocontainment."

But the department says this relationship is not reflected in the UT System’s official reports.

Under federal law, U.S. universities must fully report gifts, contracts, and/or restricted and conditional gifts or contracts from or with a foreign source totaling more than $250,000 to the department each year. In the April 24 letter, addressed to UT System Chancellor James B. Milliken, department officials cast doubt on whether the UT System has fully reported its relationship with several Chinese entities, including the MCL, also known as the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and its chief researcher, Shi Zhengli.

The Wuhan researcher and her lab have been scrutinized over suspicions that the new coronavirus originated in the MCL during research on bats. Shi has denied the accusations, saying in a social media post that she would bet her life that the outbreak had nothing to do with her lab. Earlier this week, the U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence formally concluded that the coronavirus originated in China. Though the statement said the pathogen was not human-made or genetically altered, the office declined to rule out the possibility that the coronavirus had escaped from Wuhan laboratories.

In a statement, UT System officials said each of the system’s 14 institutions complies with the requirement to complete and submit documentation annually to the department regarding gift and contract relationships with foreign entities.

"We will continue to respond to any request from state and federal authorities, should they arise," system officials said.

System officials also said the Galveston National Laboratory has collaborated with more than 70 countries and with scientists from the U.S. and abroad as part of its mission to advance global scientific collaboration.

"While it receives no financial support or gifts from global scientific laboratories, (UT Medical Branch) complies with obligations to report fiduciary relationships as required by statute," system officials said.

According to department records, between June 6, 2014, and June 3, 2019, the UT System reported approximately 24 contracts with various Chinese state-owned universities and 10 contracts with Huawei Technologies, all purportedly worth a reported total of $12,987,896.

The request to the UT System is part of a larger department effort to account for universities’ connections to foreign entities. According to The Wall Street Journal, the department has sent similar requests for undisclosed funding to at least eight other schools since 2019, including Harvard and Yale universities.

In addition to records regarding the MCL in Wuhan, department officials are requesting that UT hand over these documents, which include any record of communication with Shi or Zoom Communications CEO Eric Yuan, who is an American citizen:

Copies of each gift or donation agreement or contract in which the UT System and the Wuhan MCL, Wuhan Institute of Virology or Chinese Academy of Sciences are parties.Copies of each gift or donation agreement or contract between the UT System and more than 30 Chinese institutions, including the Communist Party of China and several Chinese government agencies.A complete list identifying and providing the last known contact information for UT System faculty and staff involved in the administration, direction or scientific and/or other research cooperation, fundraising or other efforts involving the MCL and persons employed by agents of any of the earlier listed Chinese institutions.A complete list identifying and providing last known contact information for UT System administrators, contractors or other personnel responsible for the oversight of faculty and staff at the MCL.All records regarding or relating to the MCL, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Shi and Yuan, and/or any gift, contract, or conditional gift or contract from or with the Communist Party of China.

The American-Statesman also has sought such documents through a public records request from the UT System.