The number of known coronavirus cases in Hays County remained fairly stable Friday, while recoveries continued to rise.

Total known cases inched up from 165 on Wednesday to 167 on Friday, while recoveries rose from 91 on Wednesday to 99 on Friday.

Five of the people who actively have the illness are in hospitals, Hays County officials said. One person in the county — a Buda woman in her 80s — has died from the virus. Her death was reported April 13.

Uninsured Hays County residents with coronavirus symptoms who cannot afford to pay for testing can now begin the screening process by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 512-393-5525. The line is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 to 3 p.m.

Following the screening, Live Oak Health Partners Community Clinic will contact the caller to discuss whether the screening indicates a test should be given, and, if it is, they will schedule an appointment at 401 Broadway, San Marcos, or Live Oak Health Partners Primary Care in Wimberley.

Of those who have tested positive for the coronavirus in Hays County, about 25% of the patients are in their 30s, and about 39% of the cases are people 50 or older.

The breakdown of all 165 reported cases — which includes recoveries and active cases — by city is:

Austin (some Hays County addresses are listed in Austin): 4

Bear Creek: 1

Buda: 22

Driftwood: 2

Dripping Springs: 6

Kyle: 73

Niederwald: 1

San Marcos: 51

Uhland: 1

Wimberley: 6

