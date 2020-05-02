A day before Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson called on the community for a day of prayer for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, around 35 vehicles, consisting of members of the Amarillo community, participated in a United Prayer Parade.

Participants started at Westgate Mall and drove around State Loop 335. According to its Facebook page, there were different prayers for different parts of the city.

“We thank you Lord for our city leaders, our mayor – Ginger Nelson -, the city council, our first responders, our medical teams all over the Panhandle,” the southwest prayer reads. “We ask for their protection and their families’ protection as they put the safety and welfare of our city and community above their own selves and families.”