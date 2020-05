Early Saturday morning Jim Wells County Judge Juan Rodriguez was notified about another positive coronavirus (COVID-19) case.

The individual is a man in his 20s. The case is community spread.

According to Rodriguez, this is the fifth case reported in the county, but currently there are only two active cases in the county. The first three individuals have recovered.

The second active case (fourth case) in the county was reported on Friday. A woman in her 40s.

Both individuals are in isolation.