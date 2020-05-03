It’s hot. It’s going to be hot. There is just no other way to say it.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 91 and an overnight low around 69, the National Weather Service said.

Monday is looking to be the hottest day for the short-term forecast with highs ranging from the lower 90s to possibly close to 100 degrees, forecasters said.

Meteorologists said Tuesday is looking to be sunny during the day but a front should arrive late in the afternoon and move south across the area Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

Thursday will be dry before a stronger front arrives sometime on Friday. Depending on its timing, severe thunderstorms could develop. Behind the front cooler air will filter in with highs on Saturday only reaching into the mid 70s. Rain chances may persist into Saturday as well behind the front.

Take a look at the week ahead:

Monday: Partly sunny with a high near 93 and an overnight low around 70.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a high near 90 and an overnight low around 66. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms is possible into the evening hours.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a high near 85 and an overnight low around 64.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 89 an overnight low around 70.

Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny with a high near 88 and an overnight low around 59.

Saturday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny with a high near 75.