HIDALGO – In an effort to respond, recover and rebuild in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hidalgo County has launched the Hidalgo Cares website (www.HidalgoCares.org).

The new community-based website is dedicated to providing recovery assistance information to businesses and individuals, including a guide to local restaurants; utility assistance and housing information; the latest information on economic recovery; available resources for food, health, safety and education; plus other helpful resources aimed at bolstering the local economy.

“During times of uncertainty and crisis, we must come together to support one another,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez. “This website was designed for the health, well-being and safety of our constituents. We are in this together.”

For more information please contact info@hidalgocares.org

Or click here: https://www.hidalgocares.org/contact-us