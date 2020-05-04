Today, Monday, May 4, Macy’s is reopening to customers and communities in the McAllen area, offering a curated assortment of must-have beauty, fashion, accessories and home, plus the perfect items to click and pick-up, just in time for Mother’s Day. Following the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), state and local guidance, Macy’s La Plaza will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., offering contact-free curbside pick-up.

“We are ready to welcome our customers back to Macy’s in the McAllen community,” said Marc Mastronardi, chief stores officer at Macy’s. “We’re introducing new precautions to keep your family and ours safe and are now offering curbside pick-up to make getting what you want quick and easy. Our teams have come together and supported each other and our communities throughout this challenging time, and we look forward to safely serving our customers whenever they are ready to shop.”

Safety Measures In Store

At Macy’s, the health and well-being of colleagues and customers is always the top priority. For customers shopping in store, Macy’s has implemented enhanced safety and wellness procedures to help combat any potential health concerns, complying with the CDC’s recommended protocol. This includes frequent and enhanced cleaning in heavily trafficked areas and on hard surfaces; implementing social distancing guidelines to maintain 6 feet between all customers and colleagues; installing sanitation stations in frequently visited locations throughout the store, as well as plexiglass at select registers. Macy’s is also asking colleagues to wear face masks to help prevent the spread of the virus and is guiding daily colleague wellness checks before reporting to work.

Contact-Free Curbside Pick-up

Customers who prefer the ease of pick-up can now utilize contact-free curbside service at select Macy’s locations. Items bought for Store Pick-Up on macys.com or the Macy’s mobile app will be eligible for free curbside pick-up Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Most orders placed by Noon will be available for same-day pick-up. Orders placed after Noon will be ready the following business day. Customers will call their local store once they arrive at the designated curbside pick-up location. Following social distancing guidelines, a Macy’s colleague will confirm their order and place the merchandise in the trunk of the car, limiting contact between customers and colleagues. At select locations open to the public, customers can also pick-up orders from the “At Your Service” desk inside the store, a dedicated location for seamless online pick-ups and returns.

Just in time for Mother’s Day

Floral prints are in bloom just in time for Mother's Day. From luxurious small appliances to cozy slippers and sleepwear, Macy's has the perfect gift for Mom at every price. Customers will find soft pastels and varied shades of neutral in this season’s fashion and accessories. Inspired by a mix of pretty and polished influences, every Mom will love romantic florals, toile prints and spring tweeds. Macy’s beauty selection offers a “clean slate” with everything needed to achieve the natural face and skin ‘no-makeup’ look, and fragrances to delight every sense.

Community Giving

Since 1998, Macy's Inc., colleagues and customers have donated millions of dollars to fight food insecurity, providing hundreds of millions of meals to those in need. In March, Macy’s Bag Hunger program raised $1.5 million, including more than $67,000 to provide year-round support to local food banks within the state of Texas. With help needed now more than ever, Macy’s invites customers to round up their in-store purchase to the nearest dollar (up to $.99) and donate the difference directly to a community food bank chosen by each local store.

Macy’s customers can also help provide a vital lifeline for vulnerable homebound seniors by donating to the Meals on Wheels COVID-19 Response Fund on macys.com. Of the more than $875,000 raised to date, each $10 donation helps to provide a much-needed meal, along with routine wellness and safety checks to one of our nation’s most at-risk populations.

Star Rewards

Macy’s fan favorite Star Rewards loyalty program makes it easier than ever for customers to earn rewards on every purchase, every day. To provide additional flexibility in this uncertain time, loyalty members’ current status will be extended through 2021. Silver and Gold members can still achieve a higher level status. Additionally, Macy’s is extending expiration dates on Star Money rewards. All unused rewards with an expiration date of March 1 or later will be extended until July 1. For additional information, customers can check their Wallet on macys.com or in the Macy’s mobile app.

Easy Returns

Macy’s has extended its return policy allowing customers to return merchandise purchased online up to 60 days beyond the original end date noted on the receipt. Items purchased in a store must be returned to a store. If the last day to return merchandise fell within the store closure timeframe, customers will have an extra 30 days to make a return once the stores reopen. Returned merchandise that is in salable condition will be held aside in a separate Return Collection Depot before being returned to the sales floor.

Customers with additional questions about Macy’s response to COVID-19 can visit macys.com/social/COVID-19.

Customers can visit macys.com/stores for more information regarding their local store offerings.