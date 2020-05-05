On Sunday, a cloud of black smoke was spotted in the area of County Road 355.

Firefighers with the Orange Grove and Sandia Fire Departments proceeded to the area and noticed a barn fully engulfed, according to officials.

Firefighters showed up and worked as one unit to quickly tackle the flames. They kept the fire from spreading to the residence.

The cause of the fire appears to be an unattended barbecue pit near the barn. Residents told officials that they had cooked earlier. The coals in the barbecue pit were still hot.

The wind could have possibly blown an ember into the barn which may have ignited the structure. No injuries were reported.