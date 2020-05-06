Wednesday forecast for Austin: It’s expected to be a sunny and warm Wednesday for Austinites, according to meteorologists.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for partly cloudy skies in the morning, gradually becoming sunny with temperature highs near 85 degrees.

Meteorologists said east winds are expected to blow at 5 to 10 mph.

The evening will be clear with overnight lows around 60, according to the forecast. East winds are expected at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny with a high near 88 degrees. South winds will blow at 5 to 10 mph, with wind gusts as high as 25 mph.The evening will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 69. South winds will be at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 81 degrees. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Light winds blowing north-northeast at 10 -15 mph in the morning, with wind gusts as high as 25 mph. The evening will be mostly cloudy with an overnihgt low around 57. The forecast calls for 5 to 15 mph winds with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a high near 75 degrees. The evening will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 52 degrees. East-northeast winds blowing at around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 80 degrees. Mostly clear at night with an overnight low around 56.

Monday: Sunny with a high near 84 degrees. Partly cloudy at night with an overnight low around 62.

Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny with a high near 85 degrees.