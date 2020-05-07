CAMERON - Cameron County has received confirmation of a COVID-19 related death of a Cameron County resident. The resident was a 74-year old male from the Windsor Atrium in Harlingen and passed away at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen. This raises the number of COVID-19 related deaths to nineteen (19) in Cameron County.

“On behalf of the Cameron County Commissioners’ Court, I would like to extend our condolences to the family on the loss of their loved one,” stated Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino, Jr. “We will keep them in our thoughts and prayers.”

Cameron County has also received confirmation of an additional fifteen (15) reports of COVID-19.

This raises the total number of COVID-19 cases to 469 in Cameron County. Of the 469 cases, 240 individuals have recovered.

Cameron County Public Health continues to work with the two nursing home facilities in addressing the COVID-19 outbreaks. To date, the Cameron County cases arising from the Veranda Nursing Home has included 32 employees and 59 residents who have tested positive, including ten (10) who have passed away. The Windsor Atrium currently has 32 employees and 47 residents who have tested positive. They have had eight (8) individuals linked to Windsor Atrium who have passed away.

As part of the COVID-19 action response plan, Cameron County Public Health is conducting epidemiological investigations, contact tracing as needed, and continues to monitor the situation.

For the official PDF click the link: COVID-19 Press Release_455_469_PR40_5 6 2020.pdf