HIDALGO - Half a dozen new cases of COVID-19 in Hidalgo County have brought the total number of known infections to 359, Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said Wednesday.

The number of those hospitalized with complications related to the virus remained steady at 13 with three of them in intensive care units. One more person was released from isolation meaning that the person has shown no symptoms for ten days and has not had a fever for three days. This brings the total number released to 216 people resulting in an active caseload of 136 people known to have the COVID-19 infection.

“I believe we will continue to see a decline in the rate of infection — as long as we remain cautious, including staying at home and avoiding crowds,” Judge Cortez said.