NEW YORK/MISSION – Inspired by events with her grandchildren and their dog, Mission resident and author Myra Gougér breaks onto the literary scene with her charming authorial debut, I Don’t Like Broccoli.

When eating dinner with his parents, Joseph doesn’t like how broccoli looks. It’s so long and dark green! His parents say that eating the vegetable will help him grow big and strong, but Joseph isn’t so sure. Instead of eating the broccoli himself, Joseph feeds it to his dog, Charlie when his mom isn’t looking. But when Charlie starts lifting weights and dancing to music, Joseph realizes his parents might be right!

A beautifully illustrated children’s book sure to delight the entire family, I Don’t Like Broccoli will encourage kids to eat their broccoli for years to come.

I Don’t Like Broccoli, published by Austin Macauley, was released on May 4th, 2020. Price: $8.95, ISBN: 9781645750413. It is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and in other bookstores throughout the country. Review copies are available upon request. For more information, please visit: http://www.austinmacauley.com/us

About Author: Myra Gougér has one son and three young grandsons. She often finds that much of the inspiration for her books comes from things that have happened in the family.