Life for Kathleen Henderson, owner of Tomato Happy Hour Market and Gardens, has now come full circle. After moving from Arizona to Spicewood in 2005, the former Spicewood resident returned to the Grand Canyon State last month to begin a new project. During the intervening years, Henderson sold a lot of fruits and vegetables—peppered with good conversation among the locals who adore her.

Spicewoodian David Knox purchased Henderson’s property in early April. Despite the name change to Farmer Dave’s, he’s continuing her tradition: selling natural, local goods while providing a meeting spot for the community.

“I’ve basically picked up where Kathleen left off,” Knox said. “She’s left me with all of her recipes. We’ve continued making pies and we’ve got a couple of different places in the area where we’re sourcing honey and vegetables.”

Originally Henderson’s farmers market was named the Oak Creek Star Route Company, a reference to the road from Sedona to Flagstaff where Henderson and her husband lived in 2004. At the time, as the proprietor of a wholesale seasoning company, Henderson had a conversation with a client who told her his children put themselves through college by selling local produce and bread out of an old green pickup truck emblazoned with “Packard & Sons” on the side door.

“And something just struck me like lightning,” she said. “The minute he told me that, that was it, I was doing (a farmer’s market) with my life.”

Following a move to Spicewood the next year, Henderson sold half-priced tomatoes on Friday afternoons from her rented Haynie Flat Road home. Although herbs and vegetables—squash, zucchini, corn and, of course, tomatoes—were subbed in for alcohol, the event sparked a new business logo and a proper name, the Tomato Happy Hour.

“I started to notice in pretty quick order that everybody had a reaction to (the name), like smiling, happy, entertained, and they all wanted to know more,” said Henderson who ended up trademarking the name.

She was also one of the first Bee Cave Farmers Market vendors when it opened in 2006 and sold some items produced by a Fredericksburg farmer alongside her home-grown products. Eventually, she added oils, balsamic vinegars, fresh eggs, breads, jams, jellies and salsa as well as fruit and tomato pies.

“I’ve always been someone who cooked for everyone,” Henderson said. “In college, everyone was in my dorm room, everyone was in my condo, everybody has always been at my house eating. That’s just been my thing—gathering people together.”

Similarly, Tomato Happy Hour became more than just a late-Friday vegetable sale, even after Henderson relocated to her ranch off Fall Creek Road at Texas 71.

“All of a sudden, it’s no longer a card table in the front yard of your house; it’s a place that they value,” she said of the event that endured as a social meeting place for Spicewood residents.

The community dubbed Henderson “The Tomato Lady,” resident Marsha Watts said.

“People began to show up on Friday afternoons for happy hour,” she said. “It was a small group in the beginning. I like to think it was her good intentions that brought the neighborhood together. When you start something with good intentions powerful things happen.”

Watts remembers Henderson in the garden watering her plants in the early morning, with “a smile and a wave for everyone driving by.”

During the last few years, Henderson added stray animals to the horses that lived on her farm, including five deer, six goats and two kittens, all bottle-raised from birth.

“I’ve had a bottle in my hand constantly for the past decade,” she said of her “kids.”

Moving back to northern Arizona was stressful for Henderson who relocated with her husband and farm animals amid the coronavirus pandemic. A group of her friends saluted her before she left, albeit “COVID-19 style,” with a car parade and honking horns.

Henderson said the move started as a “cure” for her cedar allergies and, with her husband retired, the opportunity presented itself.

“It started with the cedar but then, by the end, it became more about how my work was done (here),” Henderson said. “I felt like I did a good job. I felt like I spread some joy around and made a lot of friends, and loved a lot of people and got love from a lot of people. And I really wanted the challenge of going somewhere, and doing it all again from scratch, where no one knows me.”

Farmer Dave’s is located at 2400 Fall Creek Road, Spicewood, and open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Wednesdays through Sundays.